Former Selma mayor George P. Evans has died

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Selma Mayor George P. Evans died Monday, according to a statement from Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell.

Evans served as Selma’s mayor for two terms. Prior to mayor, Evans served as Dallas County’s first Black school board superintendent and spent 16 years at the helm of the Selma city council as president.

Sewell issued condolences to Evan’s family saying the city of Selma “lost a giant.”

“Evans led by example through his hard work, perseverance, grit, and kindness.

During his tenure as Mayor, he partnered with my office to create jobs and bring vital federal resources home to Selma and Dallas County. From his demonstrated efforts to revitalize downtown Selma to his dedicated commitment to making our community stronger and safer, Mayor Evans fought hard to improve the lives of the people he served.

I will never forget the honor of standing alongside Mayor Evans and President Obama at the foot of the Selma Bridge to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, as the Mayor welcomed the world to his beloved hometown.

I have known Mayor Evans all my life and he has always been a strong voice and a tireless fighter for the people of Selma. He loved his family, his church, his city, and most of all, he loved people. His public service has left an indelible imprint on Selma and he will be missed. Let us find comfort knowing that his incredible legacy will live on in the many people he touched. May he rest in peace and power.”

Details on funeral arrangements for Evans have not yet been released.

