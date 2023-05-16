Advertise
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape

An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape, court documents say.((Source: Autauga County Jail))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in the United States illegally will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape, court documents say.

According to court records, Grevi Geovani Rivera-Zavala, 29, of Honduras, is charged with rape first degree.

A court deposition shows the incident happened Saturday inside a restaurant located on Cobbs Ford Road. The victim told investigators Rivera-Zavala forced her into a stall in the women’s restroom, held her down and raped her.

District Attorney CJ Robinson said the teenage victim did not know Rivera-Zavala and the incident was a random attack.

Rivera-Zavala has a criminal record in Honduras, Robinson added. He was originally detained at the Texas border in 2021 under a different name but was later fingerprinted and allowed into the country.

“This rape never should have happened,” Robinson said.

A judge ruled Monday to deny Rivera-Zavala’s bond citing him to be a potential flight risk and a threat to the community at large. The judge also cited Aniah’s Law as part of the reason for denying bond.

Rivera-Zavala remains in the Autauga County Jail.

