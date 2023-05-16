Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting early Tuesday in Montgomery, police say.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to an area of Virginia Loop Road around 1:35 a.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a juvenile male who had non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information was available for release, police added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
Police car lights
Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond
Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
The YMCA Golf Benefit at Capitol Hill in Prattville in 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament welcomes first Auburn guest host

Latest News

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Former Selma Mayor George Evans (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Selma mayor George P. Evans has died
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day
It’s Bike to Work Week! Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road on...
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day