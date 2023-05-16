Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting early Tuesday in Montgomery, police say.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to an area of Virginia Loop Road around 1:35 a.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a juvenile male who had non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information was available for release, police added.

