Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.

Derrick Shevell Deairy II is charged with second-degree assault, according to court records.

An affidavit for Deairy says the incident happened Saturday around 8 p.m. at Baptist East Hospital. Deairy reportedly struck a doctor in the head, causing the doctor’s right eardrum to rupture.

The affidavit indicates the incident happened “during the course of or as a result of the performance of the duties of the healthcare worker.”

Deairy was taken into custody on Monday, transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center and placed under $15,000 bail.

