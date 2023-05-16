Advertise
Man sentenced to prison over stolen checks in Prattville

A Miami man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of...
A Miami man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail.(WOIO)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Miami man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail.

Alberto Carlos Varona, 30, of Miami, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of stolen mail matter on September 29, 2021.

According to Varona’s plea agreement and court records, in February 2021, Prattville law enforcement officers received information about attempts to cash stolen checks at various banks. On February 26, 2021, Prattville police officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they suspected to be involved in the scheme.

Officers identified Varona as the driver and found 37 stolen checks during a search of the vehicle. Soon after, a federal grand jury indicted Varona for possession of stolen mail.

During the sentencing hearing on May 10, 2023, the court considered the significant amount of potential loss from all 37 of the stolen checks when determining Varona’s sentence.

The Prattville Police Department, the United States Secret Service and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this case, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney Justin L. Jones prosecuted the case.

