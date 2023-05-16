Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Bike to Work Week! Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road on their bikes instead of their cars.

Bike to Work Week is a part of National Bike Month, celebrated in May every year. According to the League of American Cyclists, the idea behind Bike Month and Bike to Work Week is to prove that commuting on your bike will positively affect your community. The league says biking to work will not only trim your waistline but it also saves money and lessens your carbon footprint.

The league also says about half of all car trips in the U.S. are less than three miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get where you’re going. At current gas prices, a daily commute to work would save the average American $981.30 per year in gas.

Friday is Bike to Work Day. The Montgomery Bicycle Club is celebrating with an energizer station in downtown Montgomery at the corner of Commerce and Water Streets.

