Montgomery singer advances to ‘The Voice’ finale, local teen eliminated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only one of the two singers with Montgomery ties is going to the final round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

D.Smooth and Ryley Tate Wilson were among the top eight in Monday’s live semifinals. After the voting, only D.Smooth remained. He will go up against four others to win it all next Monday.

D.Smooth, 25, and Ryley, 15, both live in Montgomery, although D.Smooth is a Birmingham native.

D.Smooth impressed the voters through his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Ryley performed Billy Joel’s “Vienna.” Although he was voted off, the judges praised his musical talents and expressed high expectations for his future.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.