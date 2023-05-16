Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery singer advances to ‘The Voice’ finale, local teen eliminated

D.Smooth (left) and Ryley Tate Wilson (right)
D.Smooth (left) and Ryley Tate Wilson (right)(Source: NBC)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only one of the two singers with Montgomery ties is going to the final round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

D.Smooth and Ryley Tate Wilson were among the top eight in Monday’s live semifinals. After the voting, only D.Smooth remained. He will go up against four others to win it all next Monday.

D.Smooth, 25, and Ryley, 15, both live in Montgomery, although D.Smooth is a Birmingham native.

D.Smooth impressed the voters through his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Ryley performed Billy Joel’s “Vienna.” Although he was voted off, the judges praised his musical talents and expressed high expectations for his future.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
MPD charged De’trayveon White, 22, of Montgomery, with murder.
Montgomery man arrested in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Some say Jena Wood's love for the classroom hatched at Prattville Elementary School.
Hatching a love of learning: Prattville teacher inspiring students with chicks
Graduation ceremonies held for BTW, Park Crossing seniors
Graduation ceremonies held for BTW, Park Crossing seniors
Prattville elementary teacher shares love of learning, animals
Prattville elementary teacher shares love of learning, animals
Flowers and other mementoes are left at the scene of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama,...
1 month passes since deadly Dadeville mass shooting