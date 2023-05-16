Peanut parade shooter pleads not guilty to murder, assault charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The suspected National Peanut Festival parade shooter waived a hearing on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and assault, his attorney confirmed.

Mekhi Lawton, 19, is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its Main Street route in Dothan last November.

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Dothan police charged Lawton with shooting two men--Garyoun Fluellen, a 22-year-old man who died, and an unnamed victim who survived.

Related: Parade shooter had lawyer when he surrendered to police

Lawton surrendered about 12 hours later, accompanied by his attorney Adam E. Parker who believes the shooting could have been an act of self-defense.

Lawton has a tentative July 24 trial date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.