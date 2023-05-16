Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Peanut parade shooter pleads not guilty to murder, assault charges

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.
National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The suspected National Peanut Festival parade shooter waived a hearing on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and assault, his attorney confirmed.

Mekhi Lawton, 19, is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its Main Street route in Dothan last November.

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Dothan police charged Lawton with shooting two men--Garyoun Fluellen, a 22-year-old man who died, and an unnamed victim who survived.

Related: Parade shooter had lawyer when he surrendered to police

Lawton surrendered about 12 hours later, accompanied by his attorney Adam E. Parker who believes the shooting could have been an act of self-defense.

Lawton has a tentative July 24 trial date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
Police car lights
Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond
Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
D.Smooth (left) and Ryley Tate Wilson (right)
Montgomery singer advances to ‘The Voice’ finale; local teen eliminated
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
Hunter Walls
Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother
Source: WBRC video
Alabama ACT scores drop to lowest levels since 2016
A Miami man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of...
Man sentenced to prison over stolen checks in Prattville