Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Proposed bill would decrease requirements for paramedics in Alabama

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmakers are attempting to address a state-wide shortage of first responders by introducing a new bill.

Currently in Alabama, to become a paramedic, applicants must have a two-year degree and complete paramedic training. If House Bill 417 passes, aspiring paramedics would no longer have to have a degree.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said recruiting and retaining first responders has been a problem nationwide, especially over the last three years.

Webster said HEMSI focuses on hiring qualified candidates to serve the community, while still paying competitive wages and assigning ideal schedules for workers.

Webster believes HEMSI has done a great job at this recently, with recruitment numbers increasing. He said the service has prioritized training and aggressive recruiting and they’re always hiring.

Webster said regardless if the bill gets passed, ambulance services are addressing the shortage state-wide.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
Police car lights
Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond
Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
The YMCA Golf Benefit at Capitol Hill in Prattville in 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament welcomes first Auburn guest host

Latest News

Former Selma Mayor George Evans (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Selma mayor George P. Evans has died
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day
It’s Bike to Work Week! Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road on...
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day
Source: WBRC video
Former judge remains confident Joran van der Sloot extradition will move forward
A bill making its way through the Alabama Legislature would prevent Chinese ownership of...
Chinese ownership of Alabama land, resources banned in proposed legislation