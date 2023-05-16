Showers and storms likely through Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highs will soar to about 90 degrees today with plenty of early day sunshine. The heat and high humidity will again fuel scattered to even numerous showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be more elevated than yesterday around 60%.

Rain and storms are likely through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat backs off a bit for the rest of the forecast thanks to a cold front moving through tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s each day starting tomorrow -- actually a little bit below normal for mid-May!

That drop in temperatures doesn’t mean the rain and storms go away though. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are again likely to develop tomorrow and Thursday. We’re looking at coverage around 60% tomorrow and 50% for Thursday.

Total rain in most places will reach 1-3" through the end of the day Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

A mainly dry day is forecast on Friday under partly cloudy skies before another cold front brings some scattered showers and storms to the state on Saturday. Behind that front it looks drier and a little less humid for a few days.

Right now we’re thinking drier weather headlines the forecast Sunday and early next week with at least slightly lower levels of humidity. Temperatures will continue topping out in the 80s.

Temperatures come down starting tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Lows will be at least a little nicer as well thanks to that slightly lower humidity. We are expecting overnight temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60s for at least a few nights this weekend into next week. Unfortunately models have backed off on the chance of some upper 50s to return.

