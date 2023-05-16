When Montgomery typically sees temps reach 95, 100 degrees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last two days featured the hottest temperatures of 2023 so far to Central and South Alabama. Montgomery officially reached 94 degrees on Mother’s Day and 93 degrees on Monday.

The high of 94 degrees on Sunday is the 3rd-hottest temperature Montgomery has observed on May 14th, and the high of 93 Monday afternoon is the 2nd-hottest temperature the city has ever recorded on May 15th.

Montgomery nearly broke two records on May 14th and 15th. (WSFA 12 News)

What’s even more significant is the 94 we saw on Sunday tied the hottest temperature Montgomery has ever observed on Mother’s Day since records began being kept!

This kind of heat can certainly happen in May. It’s by no means unheard of to get this hot this time of year. If you’ve lived here for long enough you are well aware of that. Though I would argue that this was a little earlier than normal to see this kind of heat.

So now that we have reached 94 degrees here in 2023, when should we expect to see the middle and upper 90s in the Capital City? Well, history suggests not until June or even early July.

The earliest and average dates for big heat in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

On average, Montgomery sees its first day at or above 95 degrees on June 14th. The date gets later and later as you go up the thermometer scale. For example, the first day we see 100° when looking at historical averages is July 9th.

These are just the average dates of the first occurrence, though. Central Alabama has reached these temperatures much earlier...

Montgomery has seen 95 degrees as early as May 11th, 96 degrees as early as May 12th, 97 degrees as early as May 18th, and both 98 and 99 degrees as early as May 27th. The triple digits, however, have never happened in Montgomery in the month of May; June 1st is the earliest we’ve seen a high of 100 degrees.

While there is an average first date of occurrence for the upper 90s, there’s no guarantee that Montgomery even sees temperatures this high. There have been a number of years in which the city never even got to 98, 99 or 100 degrees.

Looking ahead there is really no sign of temperatures at or above 95 degrees. That’s for at least the next 10 to 14 days. After that it’s possible things switch up and turn hotter. We will have to just wait and see what pattern transpires to end May and kick off June!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.