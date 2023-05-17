Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Best places to live in US: Where 4 Alabama cities rank

Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile all placed in the Top 150
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you considering moving? Are there cities you want to learn more about? A new report will help you look into the details about 150 different cities across the U.S.

The annual “150 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” report was released by U.S. News & World Report early this week. It ranks the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from best to worst.

The top cities to live in the U.S. for 2023-24.
The top cities to live in the U.S. for 2023-24.(U.S. News & World Report)

Topping the list this year is Green Bay, Wisconsin. That means Alabama’s own Huntsville has fallen from its first place pedestal. Don’t worry though, Huntsville only slipped one spot to #2 on the list.

Raleigh and Durham come in at #3, followed by Boulder and Sarasota to round out the top five. Naples, Portland, Charlotte, Colorado Springs, and Fayetteville, Arkansas, finish out the top 10.

The top cities to live in the U.S. for 2023-24.
The top cities to live in the U.S. for 2023-24.(U.S. News & World Report)

Aside from Huntsville, there are three other Alabama cities in the rankings. Birmingham comes in at #80, Montgomery at #94 and Mobile at #115. With the top 150 most populous cities being ranked, that means Birmingham and Montgomery are in the middle of the pack. Mobile, meanwhile, is firmly in the bottom third of the rankings.

To achieve these rankings, U.S. News & World Report looked at a multitude of different variables and parameters.

That includes things like housing affordability, crime rates, quality of education, overall well-being, quality of health care, net migration, weather temperateness, unemployment rate, and average salary.

Florida and North Carolina have the most cities ranked in the top 75 of this year's best places...
Florida and North Carolina have the most cities ranked in the top 75 of this year's best places to live in the U.S.(U.S. News & World Report)

The entire list of factors and the weight each of them receives can be found here.

When looking at just the top 75 of the rankings, the states with the most cities present are Florida with 11, North Carolina with six and New York, South Carolina and Ohio each with four.

Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin each have three cities in the top 75 of the rankings.

The highest ranked cities nearest to Alabama include Jacksonville at #16, Knoxville at #21, Pensacola at #28, Savannah at #36, Chattanooga at #48, Tallahassee at #60, Nashville at #61, Atlanta at #64, Augusta at #74, Jackson at #120, Gulfport-Biloxi at #121, and Memphis at #144.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.
Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted
Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
Millbrook police car
Emergency alert for missing Millbrook man canceled

Latest News

Singer Gary Allen performs at the Hard Rock Live, Sunday, Oct 6, 2013 in Hollywood, Fla. (AP...
Gary Allan to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
A suspect has been identified, ADOC added, and the Law Enforcement Services Division is...
Inmate dies after altercation inside Elmore Correctional Facility
A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire in Montgomery Tuesday.
Man treated for smoke inhalation after Montgomery fire
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 07: Guenther Steiner, Haas F1...
Italian Grand Prix cancelled due to flooding, Kannapolis-based Haas team supports decision