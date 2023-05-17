Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bill would require manufacturers to enable porn filters on phones, tablets

Alabama lawmakers have advanced anti-pornography legislation that would require phones and tablets to automatically block sexually explicit content or pornography until the purchaser changes the device settings.
Alabama lawmakers have advanced anti-pornography legislation that would require phones and...
Alabama lawmakers have advanced anti-pornography legislation that would require phones and tablets to automatically block sexually explicit content or pornography until the purchaser changes the device settings.(WSFA 12 News)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advanced anti-pornography legislation Tuesday that would require phones and tablets to automatically block sexually explicit content or pornography until the purchaser changes the device settings.

The House of Representatives voted 70-8 for the bill by Republican Rep. Chris Sells, of Greenville. The bill now moves to the state Senate.

The legislation would require manufacturers to automatically enable existing filters that prevent the viewing of pornography or sexually explicit content. Sells said the requirement would help prevent children from inadvertently seeing inappropriate content.

The purchaser of the phone would have to use a password to disable the filter if they wanted to view the content.

While the bill was approved with lopsided support, opponents have questioned if the measure would survive a court challenge. They also questioned the feasibility of requiring manufacturers to make adjustments for devices sold or activated in Alabama. Two dozen lawmakers abstained from the vote.

Several lawmakers praised the legislation, saying not all parents know how to enable the content filters.

Utah’s governor in 2021 signed into law similar legislation, but the measure won’t go into effect unless five other states enact similar laws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
Police car lights
Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond
Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
D.Smooth (left) and Ryley Tate Wilson (right)
Montgomery singer advances to ‘The Voice’ finale; local teen eliminated

Latest News

Some prisoners serving life sentences under Alabama’s habitual offender law could see their...
Bill would allow review of some habitual offender sentences
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a candidate for the Democratic...
Democrat pledges ethics package in his challenge of Mississippi GOP governor
A bill now awaiting the governor's signature could lead to the construction of a new Alabama...
Lawmakers approve bill that would enable construction of new Alabama Statehouse
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks during the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and...
Sen. Tuberville criticized for remarks on white nationalists: ‘I call them Americans’