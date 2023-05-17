Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chauvin appeals conviction in George Floyd’s murder to the Minnesota Supreme Court

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin appealed his murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd to the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, saying the district judge's decision not to move the proceedings out of the city deprived him of a fair trial.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appealed his murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd to the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday, saying the district judge’s decision not to move the proceedings out of the city deprived him of a fair trial.

His attorney, William Mohrman, filed a petition for review with the state’s highest court a month after the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Chauvin’s conviction for second-degree murder and let his 22 1/2-year sentence remain in place.

Morhman had unsuccessfully asked the appeals court to throw out the ex-officer’s conviction for a long list of reasons, including the massive pretrial publicity. But the three-judge panel last month sided with prosecutors who said Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence. Chauvin raises several of those arguments again in his latest appeal.

“We’re very hopeful that the Minnesota Supreme Court will accept review of the case,” Mohrman said.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death touched off protests around the world, some of which turned violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism.

FILE - George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on the Black...
FILE - George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.(Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Minnesota Supreme Court could agree to hear Chauvin’s appeal, in which case it would ask each side for detailed briefs and later set a date for oral arguments. Or it could let the Court of Appeals ruling stand.

Morhman wrote in the petition that the case presents the state Supreme Court with important questions on “developing and clarifying due process requirements to transfer venue when there is unprecedented pervasive pretrial publicity coupled with community violence.”

He also wrote that it raises issues about rules regarding juror misconduct. One juror participated in a civil rights event commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, D.C., a few months after Floyd’s death. Only after the trial did the juror reveal that he had been there. The Court of Appeals declined to send the case back to the trial judge for a hearing on whether the juror’s nondisclosure constituted misconduct.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to a separate federal civil rights charge and was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, which he is now serving in Arizona concurrent with his state sentence.

“Police officers undoubtedly have a challenging, difficult, and sometimes dangerous job. However, no one is above the law,” Judge Peter Reyes wrote for the Court of Appeals last month. “When they commit a crime, they must be held accountable just as those individuals that they lawfully apprehend. The law only permits police officers to use reasonable force when effecting a lawful arrest. Chauvin crossed that line here when he used unreasonable force on Floyd.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.
Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted
Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
Millbrook police car
Emergency alert for missing Millbrook man canceled

Latest News

Smoke billows after a crash involving at least 72 vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois,...
Death toll from blinding May 1 dust storm crashes in Illinois rises to 8
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
Jury deliberates, no verdict yet in Danny Masterson rape retrial
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
Lawmakers introduce a bill to change parts of the state's literacy task force
Bill to change parts of the state's literacy task force
New debate inside the Alabama Legislature over whether or not the state should have an official...
Lawmakers debate 'What is a Woman Act'