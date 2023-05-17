Few more high-end rain and storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of showers and thunderstorms moved through yesterday, and more of the same will occur today. A front and weak area of low pressure will support plenty of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms are likely across Central Alabama today. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage will be very high around 80%. Any of the storms that form could be strong to marginally severe with the capability of producing heavy rain, plenty of lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

It won’t be as hot today with highs in the middle 80s thanks to the rain and associated cloud coverage. And the big heat will stay away for the next week. Highs will mostly be in the middle 80s each day -- actually a tiny bit below normal for mid-May.

Temperatures will be in the lower and middle 80s each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures will also take a slight step back into the mid-60s most nights going forward. A few of our cooler locations could even slip into the lower 60s a time or two!

Tomorrow will be another day with elevated shower and thunderstorm coverage around 50-60%. We don’t think it will be as stormy as today, but a healthy amount of shower and storm activity will likely push through.

Rain and storms are likely today, tomorrow and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

A mainly dry day is forecast on Friday before a cold front brings more showers and storms to the state on Saturday. A couple of strong storms could occur with that system thanks to plenty of instability and moisture ahead of the frontal boundary.

Behind that front it looks a bit drier and at least a little less humid. Right now we’re thinking mostly dry weather for Sunday and early next week with slightly lower levels of humidity and temperatures continuing to top out in the 80s.

