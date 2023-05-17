First Alert: More showers, storms expected today but it’s not as hot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of showers and thunderstorms moved through Alabama yesterday afternoon, and more of the same will occur today. A front and weak area of low pressure will support plenty of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be very high around 80%... that doesn’t mean it rains every moment of the day for 80% of our area, but more like the majority of central and south Alabama will see showers or thunderstorms at some point before Wednesday is said and done with.

Any of the storms that form could be strong to marginally severe with the capability of producing heavy rain, plenty of lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

It won’t be as hot today with highs in the mid 80s thanks to the few morning showers we have seen already and overcast conditions persisting. Sunshine will be limited for most today, so record breaking or even above normal warmth is not expected and it will likely stay away for the next week or so. Highs most days be in the low to mid 80s each day- just a degree or two below normal for mid-May.

Low temperatures will also take a slight step back into the mid 60s most nights going forward. A few of our cooler locations could even slip into the lower 60s a time or two!

Tomorrow will be another day with elevated shower and thunderstorm coverage around 50-60%. We don’t think it will be as stormy as today, but a healthy amount of shower and storm activity will likely push through.

A mainly dry day is forecast on Friday before a cold front brings more showers and storms to the state on Saturday. A couple of strong storms could occur with that system thanks to plenty of instability and moisture ahead of the frontal boundary.

Behind that front it looks a bit drier and at least a little less humid. Right now we’re thinking mostly dry weather for Sunday and early next week with slightly lower levels of humidity and temperatures continuing to top out in the 80s.

