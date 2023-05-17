Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.
Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted
Millbrook police car
Emergency alert for missing Millbrook man canceled

Latest News

FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say
Literacy interventionist Liz Snapp talks with third grader Jakeem Henderson, 8, at Schaumburg...
‘Mississippi miracle’: Kids’ reading scores have soared in Deep South states
House Representatives approved a bill to regulate vaping for people.
Alabama House of Representatives approves bill regulating vaping
Xia'la Long kisses her uncle Randy Long's tombstone while posing for a picture for her mother,...
Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states