Funeral arrangements announced for former Selma mayor Evans

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Selma Mayor George P. Evans died this past Monday at the age of 78, according to the city.

Evans served as Selma’s mayor for two terms. Prior to mayor, Evans served as Dallas County’s first Black school board superintendent and Selma city council president where he served 16 years.

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said Evans was a valuable member of the city.

“The Honorable Evans was a valued member of our City who continued serving right up to the end. He will be missed. Please keep the Evans family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time,” Perkins said.

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell issued condolences to Evan’s family saying the city of Selma “lost a giant.”

“Evans led by example through his hard work, perseverance, grit, and kindness.

During his tenure as Mayor, he partnered with my office to create jobs and bring vital federal resources home to Selma and Dallas County. From his demonstrated efforts to revitalize downtown Selma to his dedicated commitment to making our community stronger and safer, Mayor Evans fought hard to improve the lives of the people he served.

I will never forget the honor of standing alongside Mayor Evans and President Obama at the foot of the Selma Bridge to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, as the Mayor welcomed the world to his beloved hometown.

I have known Mayor Evans all my life and he has always been a strong voice and a tireless fighter for the people of Selma. He loved his family, his church, his city, and most of all, he loved people. His public service has left an indelible imprint on Selma and he will be missed. Let us find comfort knowing that his incredible legacy will live on in the many people he touched. May he rest in peace and power.”

Funeral arrangements have been announced. The service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Selma.

