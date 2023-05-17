Advertise
Gary Allan to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka

Singer Gary Allen performs at the Hard Rock Live, Sunday, Oct 6, 2013 in Hollywood, Fla. (AP...
Singer Gary Allen performs at the Hard Rock Live, Sunday, Oct 6, 2013 in Hollywood, Fla. (AP Photo/Marc Serota)(Marc Serota | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Chart-topping country artist Gary Allan will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Wetumpka Entertainment Center stage on Saturday, July 1, at 8 p.m.

With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers, and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics, and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way.

Ruthless, Allan’s first new album in eight years, was released in June 2021. The 13-song album features songs produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself. His last album, Set You Free, topped the Billboard 200, a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row) and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”  The California native released his first album, Used Heart For Sale, in 1996 and has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million.

Allan has been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums and certified gold five times. In addition, Allan has five #1 hits on country radio, fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit, and amassed over 2.8 billion total streams.

Tickets are available for purchase here. For more information, visit https://windcreek.com/wetumpka/entertainment.

