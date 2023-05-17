Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Inmate dies after altercation inside Elmore Correctional Facility

A suspect has been identified, ADOC added, and the Law Enforcement Services Division is...
A suspect has been identified, ADOC added, and the Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An altercation inside the Elmore Correctional Facility has left an inmate dead, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed.

According to ADOC, the inmate has been identified as Stephone Lvon Marshall, 38. Marshall was discovered injured in his dorm on Tuesday, the apparent victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault.

ADOC says Marshall was rushed to the health care unit for emergency treatment but died from his injuries.

A suspect has been identified, ADOC added, and the Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.

Marshall was serving a 30-year sentence for Robbery I out of Calhoun County.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.
Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted
Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
Millbrook police car
Emergency alert for missing Millbrook man canceled

Latest News

Singer Gary Allen performs at the Hard Rock Live, Sunday, Oct 6, 2013 in Hollywood, Fla. (AP...
Gary Allan to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire in Montgomery Tuesday.
Man treated for smoke inhalation after Montgomery fire
Former Selma Mayor George Evans (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Selma mayor George P. Evans has died
Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges