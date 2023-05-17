Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Italian Grand Prix cancelled due to flooding, Kannapolis-based Haas team supports decision

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 07: Guenther Steiner, Haas F1...
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 07: Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 team principal, and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team during the Miami GP at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday May 07, 2023 in Miami, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)(Andy Hone | Andy Hone / LAT Images)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Flooding in northern Italy has led to the cancellation of this weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The FIA said in a statement on its website: “Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities – including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia-Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter – the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend at Imola.”

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

“Our entire team’s thoughts are very much with the people affected by the flooding in the Emilia Romagna region – many of our track personnel having already seen for themselves the impact it’s having on the people and the area,” said Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of the Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One team. “We are fully supportive of Formula 1 and the FIA’s decision to not proceed with this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. We will continue to keep the local community in mind, their on-going safety is paramount, and we express our thanks to the authorities and emergency services in the region for their tireless efforts at this challenging time.”

No determination has been made on any possible rescheduling of the race.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.
Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted
Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
Millbrook police car
Emergency alert for missing Millbrook man canceled

Latest News

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket during the Elite basketball match...
San Antonio Spurs win NBA draft lottery, chance to select Victor Wembanyama
FILE - Marlene Bauer, left, and Alice Bauer pose before their first round of play in the...
Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA founder, dies at 89
Other teams heading to the state tournament are the PCA Panthers, Brew tech, Elmore County,...
Trojans in state softball tournament for the first time since 2009
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 09: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 during the Italian...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix