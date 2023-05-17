Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Keoni Garrison sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 fatal stabbing

Keoni Garrison has been sentenced by Circuit Judge Brooke Reid to 10 years in prison for the...
Keoni Garrison has been sentenced by Circuit Judge Brooke Reid to 10 years in prison for the fatal September 2019 stabbing of her boyfriend.(Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Circuit Judge Brooke Reid has sentenced Keoni Garrison to 10 years in prison for the fatal September 2019 stabbing of her boyfriend, Nykolas Jones, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

According to her own statement, Garrison stabbed Jones in the neck during an argument on September 8, 2019, that turned physical. In her statement to police, Garrison said she was not scared of Jones or in fear for her life.

She previously entered a plea of guilty to the charge of manslaughter on April 3, 2023, and was held without bond while she awaited sentencing.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Azzie Taylor thanked Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Morgan for his preparation and work in the outcome of the case, as well as Chief Victim’s Service Officer Samantha Stephenson for her tireless work and care for the family of Nykolas Jones.

Taylor also extended her appreciation to Montgomery Police Det. J.E. Stokes for his role in bringing justice for Mr. Jones and his family. The victim’s mother also thanked the Montgomery DA’s Office for their prosecution of this case.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.
Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted
Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
Millbrook police car
Emergency alert for missing Millbrook man canceled

Latest News

FILE - Journalist Kaitlan Collins poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White...
CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo’s old slot
The Mothers of Gynecology opened this past Mother's Day for free tours and we were able to...
Mothers of Gynecology host Mother's Day event
Former Selma Mayor George Evans (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Funeral arrangements announced for former Selma mayor Evans
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Best places to live in US: Where 4 Alabama cities rank