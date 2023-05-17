Keoni Garrison sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 fatal stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Circuit Judge Brooke Reid has sentenced Keoni Garrison to 10 years in prison for the fatal September 2019 stabbing of her boyfriend, Nykolas Jones, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

According to her own statement, Garrison stabbed Jones in the neck during an argument on September 8, 2019, that turned physical. In her statement to police, Garrison said she was not scared of Jones or in fear for her life.

She previously entered a plea of guilty to the charge of manslaughter on April 3, 2023, and was held without bond while she awaited sentencing.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Azzie Taylor thanked Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Morgan for his preparation and work in the outcome of the case, as well as Chief Victim’s Service Officer Samantha Stephenson for her tireless work and care for the family of Nykolas Jones.

Taylor also extended her appreciation to Montgomery Police Det. J.E. Stokes for his role in bringing justice for Mr. Jones and his family. The victim’s mother also thanked the Montgomery DA’s Office for their prosecution of this case.

