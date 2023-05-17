Man treated for smoke inhalation after Montgomery fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire in Montgomery Tuesday.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the fire happened around 4:49 p.m. on Greenfield Road. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to contain the fire in the attic.

MFR says a 74-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but refused to be transported to a medical facility.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations, MFR added.

