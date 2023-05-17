Advertise
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office donates patrol car to MPACT

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has decided to donate a retired patrol car to MPACT to help students that are interested in law enforcement careers
By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some high school students working toward a career in law enforcement have a new tool to help them in the classroom. It is all thanks to a donation from The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Students in the Law Enforcement Services Program at Montgomery Preparatory Academy Career Technologies are getting hands-on experience in this Ford Crown Victoria patrol vehicle.

“Particular lessons, like doing traffic stops, it will be a big tool that we use. We try to make it as realistic as we can. They get that feeling of being a patrol car, getting out lights flashing and using the siren,” said Curtis Daniels, MPACT Public Safety Instructor.

“The patrol vehicle is amazing and gonna help us more. So when we get in the industry, we’ll have to know what to do,” said Jaedyn Floyd.

This is Jaedyn Floyd’s first year in the law enforcement services program at MPACT. The 10th grader says she is interested in becoming a law enforcement officer. He’s both eager and excited to start learning.

“I just wanted to help the community out,” said Floyd.

“We’re excited about our future. We’re excited about the students here,” said Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office donated the decommissioned car to MPACT. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham believes this new tool will be beneficial to students.

“Why not train them the right way in the correct way, because they’re going to be taking our place, they may have the future sheriff said in his class,” said Cunningham.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to hire officers. Sheriff Cunningham says this will also help recruit deputies. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has already hired several students who graduated from MPACT. Currently, they have several students who are cadets for the Sheriff’s Office.

There are currently around 50 students in MPACT’s law enforcement services program.

