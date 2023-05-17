Montgomery law firm reaches settlement with e-cigarette marketer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For years, the Beasley Allen Law Firm says it’s been working to hold “big tobacco” companies accountable.

Attorney Davis Vaughn says electronic cigarette manufacturers like Juul use flavored products and special designs that target young people. The company has already settled in court.

Now, Beasley Allen says Altria Group Inc., which helped market Juul products, has also agreed to a settlement totaling $235 million.

“We’re excited for our clients. We represent thousands of individual plaintiffs who have been personally injured by the Juul product, and then we also represent hundreds of school districts across the country,” Vaughn said.

The attorney says school districts are on the front lines of the “youth vaping crisis,” taking time and energy to combat it. Now, these schools are being compensated for their efforts, including schools in Alabama.

“For example, Montgomery Public School system, we represent them,” Vaughn said. “They’ll be getting proceeds from that settlement agreement as well.”

Vaughn says they will learn how that multimillion-dollar settlement will be split up in the coming weeks, including how much money districts like Montgomery Public Schools will receive.

Altria Group Inc. put out a statement online from its executive vice president and general counsel, Murray Garnick:

“While we continue to believe the claims against us are meritless, we believe this settlement avoids the uncertainty and expense of a protracted legal process and is in the best interest of our shareholders. This settlement brings to a close the vast majority of our pending JUUL-related litigation.”

