MPD: No injuries following disturbance near EastChase

Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road on May 17, 2023.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance near the Shoppes at EastChase Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hurt.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2500 block of Berryhill Road at about 1:30 p.m. for a call about a disturbance and possible shooting in the area. This is in the middle of EastChase.

Coleman did not specify what happened but confirmed there was no property damage nor injuries. She said the people involved fled the area before police arrived.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

The police department posted on Facebook that they are aware of a rumor surrounding the incident, saying reports that there was an active shooter are inaccurate. Police say there was no credible threat. They advise citizens to be aware of their surroundings and belongings and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

