SBA Business Recovery Centers in Autauga and Dallas Counties closing permanently

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it is permanently closing its Business Recovery Centers in Prattville on Thursday, May 18, and in Selma on Wednesday, May 31.

The SBA stated that until then, SBA customer service representatives are available at the centers to answer questions, help apply for an SBA Disaster Loan, help upload documents, check an application’s status, and assist in completing reconsideration requests for the SBA Disaster Loan Program.

SBA opened the centers to assist Alabamians affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on Jan. 12.

