Shot fired in disturbance near EastChase, no injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance near the Shoppes at EastChase Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hurt.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 2500 block of Berryhill Road at about 1:30 p.m. for a call about a disturbance and possible shooting in the area. This is in the middle of EastChase.

Coleman did not specify what happened but confirmed there was no property damage nor injuries. She said the people involved fled the area before police arrived.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

The police department posted on Facebook that they are aware of a rumor surrounding the incident, saying reports that there was an active shooter are inaccurate. Police say there was no credible threat. They advise citizens to be aware of their surroundings and belongings and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

MPD later added two updates to the post stating:

An employee of a local business was involved in an altercation inside, which spewed out into the parking lot. Once outside, the altercation continued, and a shot was fired. All parties fled the area prior to MPD’s arrival. There have been no injuries reported in connection to this incident at this time. MPD is currently working to identify all parties involved. Again, there was no active shooter.

FINAL UPDATE

MPD is open and transparent and would like to inform the public one final time that at no time was the incident at a local business an active shooter. Due to the ongoing investigation, MPD will not release details other than one shot was fired in the parking lot and immediately following that shot, all parties fled the area prior to MPD’s arrival. No one was injured during this incident. As in the past, MPD will update the public when and if an arrest is made. Thank you for your continued support.

