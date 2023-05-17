What to do in the event of a house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 108 people were killed in fires in Alabama last year, 17 more than the state average over the past decade.

Two people were killed this week in a Montgomery house fire, prompting an investigation and a renewed focus on fire safety.

We all know the importance of having a working smoke alarm in our homes, but State Fire Marshall Scott Pilgreen says it won’t help if you don’t also have a plan of escape.

“Most of our house fires occur in the dead of night, and what is everyone doing at night? Their sound asleep,” said Pilgreen.

Everyone in one household should know and practice their plan twice a year.

It’s recommended you get on your hands and knees because, in a fire, smoke rises.

“That’s what’s going to get us. It’s going to be what we inhale. It’s not necessarily going to be the fire. It’s going to be what we inhale, and that is what is going to stop us in our tracks,” said Pilgreen.

Besides an escape plan and smoke detectors, ensure appliances like clothes dryers, ovens and stoves, space heaters, extension cords, and hair tools are working correctly and turned off when not in use.

These appliances are notorious for starting fires.

“People want to blame our fire fatality issues on the cold weather or this or that, and I’m not being disrespectful by my next comment to those who we have lost or those surviving family and friends, but here is the enemy. It starts with me. We all need to look in the mirror. The enemy is us. It’s what we do where we live, work, and play that presents the hazard,” said Pilgreen

Besides having smoke detectors, Pilgreen also highly recommends Carbon monoxide detectors for homes with gas appliances.

For more tips, visit the State Fire Marshalls website by clicking here.

