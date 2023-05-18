17 trainees join Montgomery Fire and Rescue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a long 22 weeks, 17 new firefighters graduated from what Montgomery city officials call the toughest fire training in the country.

“Firefighting is a demanding profession that requires a lot of sacrifices,” said Fire Chief Miford Jordan.

“You are not just becoming a part of something. You are becoming a part of the thing,” said Chief of Staff Chip Hill.

For 22 weeks, strenuous training prepared them for what can often become unthinkable.

“Sunday night, and Monday morning, what hit me and what I hope will hit you is how fast life could change,” said Hill.

The fire at a home on Gilmer Avenue was a tragic real-world lesson for the new firefighters. Two people were killed, and five firefighters were injured.

Keynote speaker Christian Dealba says the house fire was something firefighters see all the time.

“Firefighter Hartman has six years on the job here and was dragged out of the house fire unconscious and lifeless,” said Dealba.

“Captain Crenshaw also has been here for 22 years and has 3rd-degree burns from his shoulders to his hands he was also transported to UAB. His firefighter gloves were burned completely to his hands,” said Deabla.

Dealba says these firefighters will make a full recovery because of the extensive training they have received, having the best equipment possible thanks to city leadership, and with the help of the Montgomery police Department who also responded that night.

Graduates say they are now officially part of a new team, but they all rely on the teams that they have at home.

“The academy is physically and mentally challenging during the day, but at night time, you have many of the tasks you have to accomplish and couldn’t do it without the support of my family, my kids, and my wife,” said graduate Evan Quaco.

