4 arrested following chase in Chilton County

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were arrested after a police chase ended in the Clanton area Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, state troopers tried to stop a car on Interstate 65 near mile marker 208 shortly before 2 p.m. Troopers said the car fled but eventually stopped off exit 212. Four people were taken into custody.

Clanton police said they recovered property, weapons and other evidence, and the suspects had 662 grams of ecstasy.

Staci Gilbert, Devontae Gentry, Jaylan Bledson and Devon Bledson are each charged with drug trafficking and attempting to elude.

All are being held in the Chilton County jail. ALEA said they are people of interest in other ongoing investigations.

