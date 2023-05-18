Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

4 arrested following chase in Chilton County

Four people were arrested following a police chase in Chilton County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were arrested after a police chase ended in the Clanton area Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, state troopers tried to stop a car on Interstate 65 near mile marker 208 shortly before 2 p.m. Troopers said the car fled but eventually stopped off exit 212. Four people were taken into custody.

Clanton police said they recovered property, weapons and other evidence, and the suspects had 662 grams of ecstasy.

Staci Gilbert, Devontae Gentry, Jaylan Bledson and Devon Bledson are each charged with drug trafficking and attempting to elude.

All are being held in the Chilton County jail. ALEA said they are people of interest in other ongoing investigations.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-85 NB in Montgomery
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape

Latest News

4 arrested following chase in Chilton County
Representatives with the U.S. Department of Transportation held a roundtable with Montgomery...
U.S. Department of Transportation representatives visit Montgomery
Montgomery police say there was a robbery in the 800 block of Ann Street on May 18, 2023.
Armed robbery under investigation in Montgomery
Montgomery Fire Rescue
17 trainees join Montgomery Fire and Rescue