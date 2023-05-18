Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters.(Source: Colombian Military Forces via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four children survived in the dense Colombian jungle for more than two weeks after a small plane crash that killed three adults.

The news that the children - ages 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old – were found alive after surviving a May 1 plane crash was tweeted Thursday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Authorities say search teams were able to track the children to a small encampment, where they had made a simple shelter with sticks and leaves, according to a statement from the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority, also called Aerocivil.

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the...
A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group of children.(Source: Colombian Civil Aviation Authority via CNN)

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group.

Aerocivil says three adult bodies were found in the wreckage of the small Cessna plane that crashed in the “deep jungle” region of Gauviare in Southern Colombia.

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters, which flew over the region broadcasting a message recorded by the children’s grandmother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Best places to live in US: Where 4 Alabama cities rank

Latest News

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the city of Montgomery will host an anonymous gun buyback...
Gun buyback event to be held in Montgomery Saturday
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Lanes of I-85 NB in Montgomery reopen after ‘major crash’
I-75 northbound was closed in the Cincinnati area Saturday night because of a crash. Officers...
Businessman dies in shooting on Ohio interstate
FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of...
Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results
Avoiding road rage
What to do if you encounter a driver experiencing road rage