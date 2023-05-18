Alex City Police make arrest in connection with Tuesday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting this past Tuesday that injured one person.

According to ACPD, the shooting took place Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of I Street and Booker Street. The victim in the shooting was shot twice.

The shooter, who has been identified as 20-year-old Archavious Deron Lawson, initially fled the scene following the shooting.

On Wednesday, ACPD arrested and charged Lawson with attempted murder.

No further information is available at this time.

