Armed robbery under investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirmed there was a robbery in the 800 block of Ann Street Thursday afternoon.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. She said the complainant told them two people pulled a weapon, demanded property then fled. No one was injured.

Police did not specify the location, but WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at the AT&T store. It is not known if the robbery occurred in the store or outside.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

