Blackberry Breeze to honor Dadeville, military heroes with Memorial Day concert

Dadeville based band, Blackberry Breeze, and Copper's Grill are partnering to host an event to support the community and joining us to share more is Trey Foshee
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - – Dadeville-based band Blackberry Breeze and Copper’s Grill are partnering to host “Shake The Lake,” a celebratory bash to bring together the Lake Martin community to support Dadeville and honor military heroes on Sunday, May 28th.

The concert, which will be held at Copper’s Grill at Stillwaters, is set to feature two opening musical acts followed by a two-hour live performance by Blackberry Breeze. VIP Experience ticket holders will enjoy early access admission, a dinner buffet, dedicated VIP concert viewing area, a private meet & greet with the band, and a commemorative event poster. General Admission tickets are also available to purchase.

“We just want to do our part,” said Trey Foshee, Dadeville native and founding band member. “Last year, we celebrated our milestone 10th year on stage as a band during Memorial Day Weekend with a concert at Copper’s. This year, we couldn’t think of a better way to lift up our community than to provide a fun night of entertainment. Our hope is that the “Shake The Lake” bash will continue to help heal Dadeville, while also saluting those who fought for our freedom.”

WHAT: Copper’s presents “Shake The Lake” Memorial Day Weekend Bash featuring Blackberry Breeze

WHEN: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Copper’s Grill at Stillwaters, 797 Moonbrook Drive, Dadeville, AL 36853

WHO: Two opening musical acts, plus headliner Blackberry Breeze Band playing the best tunes from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, Rock/Classic Rock, Top 40, Hip Hop, Reggae, and Motown

A portion of all proceeds raised through ticket sales will go to #DadevilleStrong to help assist local families affected by the mass shooting tragedy on April 15 in downtown Dadeville.

