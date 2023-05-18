Advertise
Body found in south Alabama pond identified

Investigators have identified the body found in a south Alabama pond Sunday as that of a man...
Investigators have identified the body found in a south Alabama pond Sunday as that of a man who had been reported missing on March 29.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have identified the body found in a south Alabama pond Sunday as that of a man who had been reported missing on March 29.

The victim is Tyquan Fantroy, 27, of the Belleville community, according to the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office.

Coroner Michael Lambert said the body was found around 5 p.m. in a pond off of County Road 30 in the Burnt Corn community of Conecuh County and was sent sent to a forensic lab in Mobile to determine identification and the cause of death.

While identification has been made, no information is yet available on the cause of death, though the sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected at this point.

