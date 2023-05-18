Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Debate over bill to define male, female based on sex at birth

By Erin Davis
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Republican lawmakers want to define womanhood in state law. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Jefferson County, calls her bill the What is a Woman Act, and she says the goal is to protect women. However, members of the LGBTQ community have said the goal is to erase the existence of transgender people.

The bill defines male and female based on someone’s biological sex at birth.

Andrea Trenaman was one of the many trans and cisgender women who spoke out against a bill that defines male and female based on someone’s sex at birth.

“This bill seeks to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. It implies that I, as a trans woman, am transitioning for nefarious purposes,” said Trenaman.

Trenaman is an engineer. Opponents are concerned about the state losing talent.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know this is a bad bill, but yet here I am,” said Trenaman.

“As far as branding, we’re not saying that we’re open for everyone,” said Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Lee County.

DuBose says her bill still allows people to choose their gender and identity. She says gender identity is different than biological sex.

“This bill does not alter anyone’s legal rights. This bill does not create any new restrictions based on gender identity or transgender status,” said DuBose.

She says her goal is to protect women.

“If we don’t codify common sex-based terms, then laws that prohibit sex-based discrimination will cease to mean anything at all, and single-sex private spaces will cease to disappear,” said DuBose.

The only public proponent of the bill was Becky Gerritson with Eagle Forum Alabama.

“This law simply codifies biological reality,” said Gerritson.

Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Lee County, says the state needs to focus on other things.

“We’re number 50 in education. We don’t have healthcare for people who are in need, and we’re sitting up here trying to tell somebody how to live their lives,” said Warren.

The committee plans to hold a vote on this bill next week. DuBose says there will be at least one amendment to define an unknown sex, for cases when a child’s sex cannot be determined at birth.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape
A man has been charged after court documents say he assaulted a Montgomery healthcare worker.
Man charged after Montgomery healthcare worker assaulted
Christian Dewayne Stovall
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night
Millbrook police car
Emergency alert for missing Millbrook man canceled

Latest News

108 people were killed in fires in Alabama last year, 17 more than the state average over the...
Staying safe during a house fire
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road on May 17, 2023.
Shot fired in disturbance near EastChase, no injuries
Some high school students working toward a career in law enforcement have a new tool to help...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office donates patrol car to MPACT
New debate inside the Alabama Legislature over whether or not the state should have an official...
Lawmakers debate 'What is a Woman Act'