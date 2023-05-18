First Alert: More storms today and again Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coverage of showers and storms will be elevated once again today around, but it won’t rain all day or on everyone; any of the activity we see could be capability of producing heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds. Otherwise it’s a mild day with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover... highs will be in the low 80s for most, but a few of the drier towns could reach mid 80 territory.

It looks like seasonable warmth is with us for at least the next week or so! Any big heat will stay away for at least the next 7-10 days, so expected afternoon temperatures to reach the low and mid 80s each day. That is near (if not a few degrees cooler) than normal for the middle of May.

Rain and storms are likely late this afternoon and evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures will also take a slight step back into the lower and middle 60s beginning Saturday night. Most locations should actually fall below 65° a few times once we progress into next week!

So we know today is wet and that temperatures won’t be bad for this time of year. How about rain and storm chances for the rest of the 7-day forecast period? Well, the good news is there are plenty of days with much lower rain chances once we get by today.

The mugginess will come down next week. (WSFA 12 News)

It starts with a mainly dry day tomorrow with only a few pop-up storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. We continue to have the coverage around 20%.

A cold front will then bring more scattered to widespread showers and storms on Saturday. A couple of strong storms could occur with that system thanks to sufficient amounts of instability and moisture ahead of the frontal boundary.

Medium to high coverage of rain and storms is expected today and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that front it continues to look a bit drier and a little less humid. Right now we’re thinking mostly dry weather for Sunday and the first several days of next week with temperatures topping out in the lower to perhaps middle 80s.

There are some signs that rain chances Sunday and Monday may need to be bumped up a little bit from the 20% we have in there right now. However, with models not in good agreement we are leaving the 20% chance of rain in the forecast for both days as of this writing.

