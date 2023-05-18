Fund set up to help family of 2 killed in Montgomery house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of two victims killed in a weekend Montgomery house fire, GoFundMe representatives confirmed Thursday.

The blaze started around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue, located not far from Norman Bridge Road.

The fundraiser was started by Taja-wana Russell on behalf of Melissa Houser Gray, who lost both her husband and her grandchild in the fire. Five Montgomery firefighters were also injured, including two critically, as they fought to put out the fire.

MFR has confirmed one victim was a juvenile who died on the scene. The other was a bedridden man who died at an area hospital on Tuesday. Their names have not been publicly released.

According to Russell, Gray’s son was also injured in the blaze but survived.

“We pray that this campaign will allow her to be able to focus on being strong for her daughter and helping her son throughout his recovery process,” the GoFundMe states. “The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond the loss of her loved ones and cherished belongings.”

The goal is to raise $20,000 “for Melissa as she’s now faced with trying to replace essentials, shelter, and cover unforeseen expenses as she mourns.”

