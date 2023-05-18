Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Heavy delays on I-85 SB near Ann Street after crash

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery are experiencing delays after a...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery are experiencing delays after a crash.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery are experiencing delays after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Ann Street exit. It is blocking the far-right-hand lane and right shoulder.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.

We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Best places to live in US: Where 4 Alabama cities rank
The Montgomery fire chief said two people died and five firefighters were injured in a house...
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters

Latest News

Montrellous's Dream Sandwich- ASF recipe
Alabama Shakespeare Festival cooks up Montrellous’s Dream Sandwich
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-85 NB in Montgomery
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display
Gun buyback event happening Saturday in Montgomery
Gun buyback event happening Saturday in Montgomery