Houston Academy baseball coach announces retirement following state title victory

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Following a triumphant Game 3 victory over Gordo on Thursday to win the 3A baseball state championship, Houston Academy head coach Tony Kirkland announced his retirement from coaching.

Kirkland ends his run at the helm of the Raiders baseball program after 12 years as head coach.

In addition to the 3A crown added by HA on Thursday, Kirkland also led Houston Academy to the 2A crown back in 2014.

