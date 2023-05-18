Advertise
Lanes of I-85 NB in Montgomery reopen after ‘major crash’

A "major crash" has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
A "major crash" has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery have reopened following a “major crash,” according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to ALDOT, the crash happened around 4 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Boulevard.

Initially, all lanes were blocked as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Limited details have been released about the crash. We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information.

