Lanes of I-85 NB in Montgomery reopen after ‘major crash’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery have reopened following a “major crash,” according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to ALDOT, the crash happened around 4 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Boulevard.

Initially, all lanes were blocked as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Limited details have been released about the crash. We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.