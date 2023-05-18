Man shot, property damaged by gunfire near ASU, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting near Alabama State University.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officer responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of University Drive North shortly after 6:30 p.m. She said officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene.

Coleman said there was property damage caused by gunfire, but no other injuries.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

