Montgomery Zoo’s World Otter Day Clean-Up event happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is partnering with River Region Trails and the City of Montgomery to bring about this second annual event.

Volunteers can have fun while celebrating native otters with the Montgomery Zoo.

The event will take place Saturday, May 20th, at Lagoon Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Pete Peterson Lodge. The address is 2635 Gunter Park Drive East, Montgomery, AL 36109.

World Otter Day is held every year on the last Wednesday in May to honor the various species of otters around the world. The Montgomery Zoo houses two female North American River Otters, “Lisa” and “Dot.”

The Montgomery Zoo is excited to celebrate the two amazing otters by encouraging the local community to come together and participate in the clean-up event at Lagoon Park.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.