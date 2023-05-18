Advertise
Montgomery Zoo’s World Otter Day Clean-Up event happening this weekend

FILE PHOTO- Otters at the Montgomery Zoo
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is partnering with River Region Trails and the City of Montgomery to bring about this second annual event.

Volunteers can have fun while celebrating native otters with the Montgomery Zoo.

The event will take place Saturday, May 20th, at Lagoon Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Pete Peterson Lodge. The address is 2635 Gunter Park Drive East, Montgomery, AL 36109.

World Otter Day is held every year on the last Wednesday in May to honor the various species of otters around the world. The Montgomery Zoo houses two female North American River Otters, “Lisa” and “Dot.”

The Montgomery Zoo is excited to celebrate the two amazing otters by encouraging the local community to come together and participate in the clean-up event at Lagoon Park.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register here.

