More storms today and again Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coverage of rain and storms will be high once again today around 60%. Any of the storms that form could be strong with the capability of producing heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

Rain and storms are likely late this afternoon and evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the lower to perhaps middle 80s thanks to the rain and associated cloud coverage. And the big heat will stay away for at least the next 7-10 days. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s each day -- actually a tiny bit below normal for mid-May.

Low temperatures will also take a slight step back into the lower and middle 60s beginning Saturday night. Most locations should actually fall below 65 degrees a few times once we progress into next week.

The mugginess will come down next week. (WSFA 12 News)

So we know today is wet and that temperatures won’t be bad for this time of year. How about rain and storm chances for the rest of the 7-day forecast period? Well, the good news is there are plenty of days with much lower rain chances once we get by today.

It starts with a mainly dry day tomorrow with only a few pop-up storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. We continue to have the coverage around 20%.

A cold front will then bring more scattered to widespread showers and storms on Saturday. A couple of strong storms could occur with that system thanks to sufficient amounts of instability and moisture ahead of the frontal boundary.

Medium to high coverage of rain and storms is expected today and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that front it continues to look a bit drier and a little less humid. Right now we’re thinking mostly dry weather for Sunday and the first several days of next week with temperatures topping out in the lower to perhaps middle 80s.

There are some signs that rain chances Sunday and Monday may need to be bumped up a little bit from the 20% we have in there right now. However, with models not in good agreement we are leaving the 20% chance of rain in the forecast for both days as of this writing.

