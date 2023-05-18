Resident concerned about intersection in Montgomery’s Cloverdale neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A resident of Montgomery’s Cloverdale neighborhood is concerned about the safety of drivers and pedestrians at the 5 Points intersection.

That intersection is where Cloverdale Road, Woodley Road and Fairview Avenue meet, and Ruth Givens said there have been people driving above the speed limit and running red lights.

“We hear cars speeding through like they’re racing through the intersection, revving engines,” Givens said.

Givens said she heard a multivehicle crash outside of her home, adding she held a baby that was in the wreck.

The traumatizing scene made Givens go before the Montgomery City Council to offer solutions to address the traffic concerns, like implementing a roundabout at the intersection and adding a crossing for pedestrians.

At the City Council meeting, District 7 Councilman Clay McInnis told Givens he plans to speak with the city traffic engineer.

“I’ll do everything that I can to commit some of my funds for a crosswalk or rumble strips,” McInnis said at the meeting.

