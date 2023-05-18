The Rundown: Enjoy food, live entertainment while out on the town this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for a way to get out on the town and spend your weekend doing something fun. Look no further. Here at The Rundown we find events happening in Central and South Alabama and bring them to you.
On Saturday, the Pike Road Patriots will host their 11th annual Crawfish Boil. With over seven thousand pounds of crawfish, along with hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue, this sounds like the place to be. There will also be live entertainment and activities for the kids. The Crawfish Boil will begin at 10 a.m.
At 2 p.m. The Vance Law Firm will be having ‘The Show at the Shed’ at the train shed in downtown Montgomery. There will be special motorcycle parking and Paul Senior from TV’s American Chopper will also be on hand and available for pictures. There will be live music and food trucks. The best part is this event is FREE to attend.
This weekend District 4 will be hosting a Summer Fest featuring entertainment, food and more. Also, Opelika will be having its Food Truck Friday event. Prattville will host ‘National Kids to Parks Day,’ which will be followed by the Touch a Truck event.
Don’t forget it is the time of year when farmers markets are back on the scene. The Shoppes at Eastchase, Auburn City Market, are all happening this weekend.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, May 19th:
- Well Red Wine Tasting
- The Sound Wall: Adam Hood
- Opelika Food Truck Friday
- Blackberry at Capri Theatre
- Capitol Showcase Art Exhibition 2023
- Clyde’s at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
- American Craft Beer Week
- Splash into Summer
- Friday Night Magic at the Hobby Hole
- Postpartum & Infant Feeding Support Group
Saturday, May 20th:
- City Market
- Turf Wars University: Adult Kickball Tournament
- Stream Biomonitoring Family Workshop
- Hay Day at The Farm at Rocky Top
- Show at the Shed - Motorcycle Event
- Red Bluff- Live Music
- Clyde’s at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
- Random Tai Chi
- Yoga on the Green
- Farmers Market- Shoppes at Eastchase
- American Craft Beer Week
- Splash into Summer
- Pilates Fusion
- Youth Car Wash
- The Almas @ Warehouse 231
- Elite Xperience Summit 2023 & Luncheon
- Masqueerade: A Prom for LGBTQ+ Youth
- Live Music @ Cherrie Mac
- ASF Townhall
- Community Service Day
- A Tour of Wellness: Montgomery
- Class of 1969 Sidney Lanier High School 8th Annual Cookout
- Wetumpka Cemetery Tour
- BCHA- Alabama- Windcreek Chapter- Spring Trail Ride
- Kids to Park Day- Touch a Truck Event
- 11th Annual Crawfish Boil
- Tri-County Spring Fling Adoption Event
- YMCA Splash Bash
- Dalraida Bike Club End of Year Celebration with MBC
Sunday, May 21st:
- Sunday in the Park
- Clyde’s at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
- American Craft Beer Week
- Splash into Summer
- Yoga with Grove Rune
- Gabe Stillman Live at Capitol Oyster Bar
For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.