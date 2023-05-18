The Rundown: Enjoy food, live entertainment while out on the town this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for a way to get out on the town and spend your weekend doing something fun. Look no further. Here at The Rundown we find events happening in Central and South Alabama and bring them to you.

On Saturday, the Pike Road Patriots will host their 11th annual Crawfish Boil. With over seven thousand pounds of crawfish, along with hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue, this sounds like the place to be. There will also be live entertainment and activities for the kids. The Crawfish Boil will begin at 10 a.m.

At 2 p.m. The Vance Law Firm will be having ‘The Show at the Shed’ at the train shed in downtown Montgomery. There will be special motorcycle parking and Paul Senior from TV’s American Chopper will also be on hand and available for pictures. There will be live music and food trucks. The best part is this event is FREE to attend.

This weekend District 4 will be hosting a Summer Fest featuring entertainment, food and more. Also, Opelika will be having its Food Truck Friday event. Prattville will host ‘National Kids to Parks Day,’ which will be followed by the Touch a Truck event.

Don’t forget it is the time of year when farmers markets are back on the scene. The Shoppes at Eastchase, Auburn City Market, are all happening this weekend.

