Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Singer Jimmy Buffett has postponed a weekend concert in Charleston, S.C., after being hospitalized for an unspecified ailment, according to his Facebook page.
Buffett is known widely for many songs, most notably, “Margaritaville.”
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band were scheduled to perform in Charleston on Saturday.
According to the Facebook post, Buffett, stopped in Boston for a check-up “but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”
The Saturday concert will be rescheduled, and all previously-purchased tickets will be honored once the new date is set, according to the post.
