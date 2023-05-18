Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Singer Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels Saturday concert in Charleston

Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett(WRDW)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Singer Jimmy Buffett has postponed a weekend concert in Charleston, S.C., after being hospitalized for an unspecified ailment, according to his Facebook page.

Buffett is known widely for many songs, most notably, “Margaritaville.”

Jimmy Buffet Facebook post
Jimmy Buffet Facebook post(Jimmy Buffett Facebook page)

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band were scheduled to perform in Charleston on Saturday.

According to the Facebook post, Buffett, stopped in Boston for a check-up “but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The Saturday concert will be rescheduled, and all previously-purchased tickets will be honored once the new date is set, according to the post.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-85 NB in Montgomery
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape

Latest News

FILE - This image taken from surveillance video provided by the Louisville Metro Police...
Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream
Search warrants show a Louisville mass shooter planned the attack on a bank, according to notes...
Search warrants unsealed in investigation of mass shooting at Louisville bank
This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
FDA advisers back RSV vaccine for pregnant women that protects their newborns
Police searching for inmate who escaped transport vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
Kentucky Lottery officials say Angela Ryan recently collected the biggest instant play online...
Lucky lottery winner turns $1 wager into $504,000 jackpot