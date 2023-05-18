Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy Police Department investigating felony retail theft

The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help...
The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.(Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

According to police on Wednesday, May 10, police responded to Ulta, located at 1307 Alabama State Route 10 Ste, 4 US-231 S., Troy, Alabama, in reference to a theft of property investigation.

Troy Police Investigator’s released a photo of three unknown subjects wanted for the theft.

The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help...
The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.(Troy Police Department)
The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help...
The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.(Troy Police Department)

The suspects entered the business, stole a large amount of merchandise with a value of over $2,000.00, and left the business without paying. The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a black Honda Civic with a Florida license plate.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads investigators to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren McCoy speaking with WSFA 12 News in 2012.
Former Alabama cheer coach gets max sentence in ‘disturbing’ child porn case
Witnesses say a shot was fired in the Target parking lot at the Shoppes at EastChase on May 17,...
Witnesses say shot fired outside Montgomery Target; no injuries
Nyeiasha Lykes was arrested and charged with murder on May 17, 2023.
Woman arrested in fatal Montgomery shooting
A “major crash” has caused lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery to close, according...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-85 NB in Montgomery
An illegal immigrant will remain behind bars in Autauga County after being charged with rape,...
Suspect in U.S. illegally held without bond after Prattville rape

Latest News

In front of dance studio where shooting occured
Blackberry Breeze to honor Dadeville, military heroes with Memorial Day concert
Joshua Barton was last seen at approximately 12:30 Thursday morning in the area of Gilmer...
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Montgomery boy
Owen Nichols and his 5-year-old son, Clint, wasted no time harvesting a turkey in 2023.
5-year-old from Autaugaville wins ALBBAA’s 2023 Big Gobbler Photo Contest
Judge Karen Bowdre rescued herself Wednesday. The case has now been assigned to Judge Anna...
Federal judge in Joran van der Sloot extortion case recuses herself