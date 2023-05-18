Troy Police Department investigating felony retail theft

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

According to police on Wednesday, May 10, police responded to Ulta, located at 1307 Alabama State Route 10 Ste, 4 US-231 S., Troy, Alabama, in reference to a theft of property investigation.

Troy Police Investigator’s released a photo of three unknown subjects wanted for the theft.

The Troy Police Department is investigating a felony retail theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. (Troy Police Department)

The suspects entered the business, stole a large amount of merchandise with a value of over $2,000.00, and left the business without paying. The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a black Honda Civic with a Florida license plate.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads investigators to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

