U.S. Department of Transportation representatives visit Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a renewed focus in Montgomery on critical infrastructure. Thursday, city and county leaders discussed how best to meet those critical needs. They say the right investments today will pay dividends in the future.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Transportation were also a part of those discussion as the city looks at new partnerships that will positively impact Montgomery.

“It connects business with markets, people with opportunities, and communities with each other,” said LaBarron Boone, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

21st century infrastructure. It’s considered a top priority for leaders in the capital city.

“We understand from water and sewer to roads and streets and bridges, to our river to our airports that infrastructure is important and investing in that today will prove dividends for us in the long term,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Representatives with the U.S. Department of Transportation held a roundtable at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce building with city and county leaders and community advocates.

“Montgomery laid out a great vision. So you have a great group of leaders who believe in Montgomery. They want to make the right investment and understand the value of partnership,” said Alvin Brown, a National Transportation Safety Board member.

Mayor Steven Reed says they were able to talk about some local projects and how the city can increase its opportunities to receive federal funding.

“They have been very receptive and overly involved in making sure that we’re doing the right things, and that we know what information is needed in order to attain federal support and federal support through grants as well as through appropriations,” said Reed.

“We’re very excited to choose Montgomery as one of our thriving communities that we’re really committed to supporting and working with over the next years to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law,” said Mariia Zimmerman with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The city believes improving the current infrastructure will impact the quality of life for people and ensure businesses continue to have what they need to succeed. One of the goals is to increase walkability and pedestrian access in certain areas. Some areas already being discussed are 5 Points, the Southern Blvd, and the I-65/85 interchange.

This week is infrastructure week.

